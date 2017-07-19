REVEALED: Full list of BBC's 96 top earners

The BBC has released a list of 96 presenters and journalists who are paid more than £150,000 per year by the corporation.
£2,200,000-£2,249,999
Chris Evans, the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter
£1,750,000-£1,799,999
Gary Lineker, the Match of the Day presenter
£850,000-£899,999
Graham Norton, the radio and television presenter
£700,000-£749,999
Jeremy Vine, the BBC Radio 2 host
£600,000-£649,999
John Humphrys, the long-standing presenter of BBC Radio 4's today programme
£550,000-£599,999
Huw Edwards, the BBC News at 10 presenter
£500,000-£549,999
Steve Wright, the BBC Radio 2 presenter
£450,000-£499,999
Claudia Winkleman, the Strictly Come Dancing host
Matt Baker, the Countryfile and One Show presenter
£400,000-£449,999
Andrew Marr, who hosts The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday mornings
Stephen Nolan, the BBC Radio Five Live presenter
Alan Shearer, the former footballer
Nicky Campbell, who co-hosts the breakfast show on 5 live with Rachel Burden - who is not on the list
Alex Jones, who co-hosts The One Show with Matt Baker
£350,000-£399,999
Fiona Bruce, the BBC News presenter and Antiques Roadshow host
Fiona Bruce, the Antiques Roadshow and BBC News presenter CREDIT: JULIAN ANDREWS
Vanessa Feltz, the BBC Radio London presenter
Nick Grimshaw, the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast host
Simon Mayo, the BBC Radio 2 presenter
Tess Daly, the Strictly Come Dancing host
£300,000-£349,999
Sue Barker, the Question of Sport presenter
Eddie Mair, presenter of BBC Radio 4's PM programme
Lauren Laverne, the BBC Radio 6 Music presenter
Nick Knowles, the DIY SOS host
£250,000-£299,999
Zoe Ball, the BBC Radio 2 host
Brian Cox, the physicist and presenter
Evan Davis, the host of Newsnight
Evan Davies, the former Today Show host and now Newsnight presenter CREDIT: BBC
Jason Mohammad, the Welsh radio and television presenter
George Alagiah, the BBC News presenter
Nick Robinson, a co-host of the Radio 4 Today programme
Scott Mills, the BBC Radio 1 host
Trevor Nelson, the BBC Radio 2 DJ
Ken Bruce, the veteran BBC Radio 2 presenter
Amanda Mealing, who plays Connie Beauchamp in Casualty
Derek Thompson, who plays Charlie Fairhead in Casualty
£200,000-£249,999
Mark Chapman, the Match of the Day 2 host
Jools Holland, the pianist and presenter
Dan Walker, the BBC Breakfast presenter
John Inverdale, the sports host
Gabby Logan, the sports host
Victoria Derbyshire, the radio and television presenter
Mishal Husain, part of the Radio 4 Today presenting team
Martha Kearney, the World at One host
Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC's political editor
Andrew Neil, the host of This Week
Jonathan Sopel, North America editor
Mark Radcliffe, the Radio 2 host
Gary Barlow, the singer and Let It Shine host
Len Goodman, the Strictly Come Dancing judge
Dannii Minogue, the singer who appears on Let It Shine
Bruno Tonioli, the Strictly Come Dancing judge
Alan Yentob, the presenter
Peter Capaldi, who stars in Dr Who
Danny Dyer, the EastEnders actor
Emilia Fox, the Silent Witness actress
David Jason, the actor
Rosie Marcel, who plays Jacqueline Naylor in Holby City
£150,000-£199,999
Naga Munchetty, the news presenter
Adrian Chiles, the sports presenter
Greg James, the Radio 1 host
Shaun Keaveny, the Radio 6 Music presenter
Moira Stuart, the Radio 2 newsreader
Jo Whiley, the Radio 2 host
Jonathan Agnew, the cricket broadcaster
Clare Balding, the sports presenter
Jonathan Davies, the sports presenter
John McEnroe, the former tennis player and sports presenter
Darcey Bussell, the Strictly Come Dancing judge
Mel Giedroyc, the former Bake Off co-presenter
Craig Revel-Horwood, the Strictly Come Dancing judge
Paul Martin, the Hidden Heritage presenter
Simon Schama, the historian
Kamal Ahmed, Economics Editor
Jeremy Bowen, Middle East Editor
Ben Brown, news presenter
Mark Easton, Home Editor
Gavin Esler, news presenter
James Naughtie, broadcaster
John Pienaar, political broadcaster
Sophie Raworth, news presenter
John Simpson, World Affairs Editor
Kirsty Wark, the Newsnight host
Justin Webb, the Today host
Laurie Brett, who plays Jane Beale in EastEnders
Letitia Dean, who played Sharon Watts in EastEnders
Tameka Empson, former EastEnders actress
Guy Henry, who plays Henrik Hanssen in Holby City
Linda Henry, who plays Shirley Carter in EastEnders
Scott Maslen, who plays Jack Branning in EastEnders
Diane Parish, who plays Denise Fox in EastEnders
Hugh Quarshie, who plays Ric Griffin in Holby City
Jemma Redgrave, who plays Bernie Wolfe in Holby City
Catherine Shipton, who plays Duffy in Casualty
Gillian Taylforth, who plays Kathy Beale in EastEnders
Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Branning in EastEnders
Almost Done!
Registering with Coleraine Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.