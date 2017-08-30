REVEALED: The number of people receiving DLA in your area

The total number of people in receipt of Disability Living Allowance (D.L.A.) in Northern Ireland has been published by the Department for Communities (D.f.C.)

The publication, which is called Northern Ireland Benefits Statistics Summary May 2017, included data for the total number of people in receipt of D.L.A. by Northern Ireland Assembly constituency and local government district.

The total number of people in receipt of D.L.A. up to May 2017 was 199,680. This has fallen by 12,530 in the last year, mainly due to the introduction of Personal Independence Payment (P.I.P.) for people of working age.

D.L.A. is a tax-free benefit for disabled people who need help with mobility or care costs.

The Northern Ireland Assembly constituencies with the greatest number of D.L.A. recipients were: Belfast West (18,270); Belfast North (15,890) and Foyle (14,210).

The local government districts with the greatest number of D.L.A. claimants were: Belfast City Council (45,940); Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council (21,000) and Derry City and Strabane District Council (20,900).

Read the full report by visiting the Department for Communities website.