Zymplify secures £1million investment

Marketing automation software company Zymplify Portstewart has just secured £1m investment from private US investors, ensuring growth and delivery of new jobs.

Michael Carlin, CEO of Zymplify said ‘We set up the business in 2013 and have already have a team of talented people . We have been fortunate to have the support of Invest Northern Ireland, helping us create an additional 15 new jobs, as well as helping us secure this investment.

Investors John Campbell and Steve Lesser from Boston, have identified the potential of Zymplify and made the investment based on their extensive knowledge and experience in the industry. Both Steve and John were the original investors in ‘Constant Contact’, a Boston based email marketing company which was recently purchased for $1.1billion. They believe that the marketing automation space has proved to be very fast growing world-wide. Steve stated, “We are very excited about the combination of the feature rich platform, combined with the high quality of the skillset of the workforce in Northern Ireland.”

Des Gartland, Invest Northern Ireland North West Regional Office Manager said: “We have been working with Michael and Zymplify since 2013 to help support him with his business growth. It is great to see the company secure this private investment, on top of the support that Invest NI has offered. Our support will directly support the creation of 15 new jobs in Portstewart.

“There will be a variety of new roles including digital marketing, technical support and sales.

“We will continue to work closely with the company to support its future plans and help it realise the full potential.” of this investment.”

Over the forthcoming months, details of the new jobs and the business’s development will be published. For more information on Zymplify, and to keep up to date with new developments, go to zymplify.com. For more information on up and coming developments, contact tara@islandsky.co.uk.