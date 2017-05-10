Busy agenda for Breathe Easy Causeway group at AGM

The objective of the British Lung Foundation to encourage respiratory patients to take more positive action to improve quality of life; a tribute to the work of the Breathe Easy network in Northern Ireland and an insight into the plight of the needy in Romania.

This was the challenging agenda at the annual meeting of Breathe Easy Causeway, a subsidiary of the British Lung Foundation, held earlier this month.

Fay Watson, Project Executive, who is leading on the Integrated Breathe Easy (IBE) Project in Northern Ireland, updated members on what was being done to encourage greater Breathe Easy Group involvement in the community.

Preliminary meetings have already taken place with Group representatives in Ballymena, Coleraine, Londonderry and Fermanagh and a close working relationship

has been established with the Northern and Western Health Trusts.

Efforts are being made to establish a new group in the Whiteabbey area and Fay informed the meeting that a Breathe Easy awareness event was being planned for the Coleraine area in the autumn.

Breathe Easy Causeway itself is considering the formation of a Singalong Choir – research has shown that singing is good for lung health.

Local doctors are being asked to co-operate in encouraging respiratory patients to consider attending local Breathe Easy Groups, where expert advice on improving breathing problems is readily available.

In a letter to Breathe Easy Causeway, read by Chair Margaret Henry, Mrs Nessie Blair, MBE, the BLF Northern Ireland Service Development

Manager, who is soon to retire, praised the Causeway Group for its initiative and enterprise in helping to establish a British Lung Foundation presence in Northern Ireland and establishing of groups and Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Groups throughout the Province by allocating seeding grants.

Guest speaker, Barbara Morrison of the Smiles Charity, told of the great work being done by over 80 volunteers from Northern Ireland to improve the living conditions and quality of life for those in need in Romania,

The election of officers was conducted by Robert Doherty:

Chairperson, Margaret Henry; Secretary. Annette O’Kane; Treasurer, Sam Kelly: and Public Relation Officer, Robert Burnett.