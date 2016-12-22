Busy times for Kilrea Young Farmers

Kilrea Young Farmers have been continuing their busy schedule with club meetings and competitions.

They enjoyed success at the Group Debating heats held at Magherafelt High School where the team of Abbie Canning, Adam Alexander and Timmy Davidson were placed second in 18-21 age group. Well done!

Thanks to Linda Steele for preparing them for the competition.

Members of the club travelled to the county dinner where a good night was had. Wll done to all members who received awards at this occasion.

The Club held their annual Carol Service in Swatragh Presbyterian church on Sunday, December 4 where members took part in the service. The collection on the

evening of £270 is to be donated to NI Cancer Fund for Children. The club pass on their thanks to pianist Edith Reid, the Rev Conway and the congregation Swatragh Church, to Rosetta Campbell for making the mince pies and shortbread for the evening and Mrs Williamson for her assistance with the catering. Thanks to all who supported the event.

The following week the club then headed to take part in the annual choir festival held by YFCU. Although no awards were won the members taking part enjoyed the experience and extend their thanks to Olivia Gordon, pianist on the occasion and to David Linton for leading the choir.

At the last club meeting the club held their annual Roving Supper and again this proved to be very enjoyable given the delicious array of food put on for club members. Many thanks to Mary McIlroy, Beth McCormick and Sara Mulholland for their delicious spreads and for their hospitality.