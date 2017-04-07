Cantemus to join St Anne’s Cathedral Choir in concert

The award-winning local choir Cantemus is set to join with St Anne’s Cathedral Choir (Belfast) on Saturday, May 6, at 8pm to present an exciting concert of sacred choral music in St Malachy’s Church, Coleraine.

The BBC’s Helen Mark will introduce the programme. The programme highlight is ‘Requiem for the Living’ by American composer Dan Forrest, an Irish Premiere performance of this evocative and dynamic piece, written in 2013.

The choirs will be accompanied by Coleraine Chamber Orchestra. The concert will also be presented in St Anne’s Cathedral on Friday, May 5 at 8pm.

‘Requiem for the Living’ is a fresh and modern interpretation of the Requiem message, essentially a prayer for rest. The Sanctus movement has an ethereal opening section inspired by the Hubble Space Telescope, a stirring middle section inspired by images of our planet as viewed from the International Space Station and a closing section which brings the audience back down to Earth where cities team with the energy of humanity.

The concert programme includes the famous ‘Miserere’ by Gregorio Allegri, and ‘The Ground’, a new piece by the Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo which is fast gaining air time on classical music programmes.

Local choir Cantemus is now in its sixth season as a mixed choir drawing singers from across the North East. They have quickly gained a reputation for fine singing, presenting their music to packed and appreciative audiences.

Tickets for the St Malachy’s concert on Saturday, May 6 are available from Causeway School of Music, Railway Road, Coleraine - £10 (£8 concessions) or for both dates from www.belfastcathedral.org. The St Malachy’s concert is kindly supported by a grant from Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council’s Culture, Arts and Heritage grant programme.