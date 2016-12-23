Caring caretaker hits half million pound mark

He did it!

Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker has passed his personal target of raising half a million pounds for his chosen charities.

Davy Boyle MBE completed his annual charity sit-out on Christmas Eve having announced two days earlier that he had reached the £500,000 mark.

Speaking at his hut at the Diamond in Coleraine, Davy told the Times: “I never thought I would get close to raising £500,000 in a million years. For all those years I haven’t been at home and giving up Christmas, has been worth it.

“The money I raise always goes towards great causes and helps so many people from different walks of life.

“I would like to thank every person who has helped me along the way.

“The Coleraine community has always stood by me and I can’t thank them enough for all their support over the years.

“A special mention must go to my wife Theresa. Theresa has been a tower of strength and her patience and support has been second to none.

“I would also like to thank the Reverend McMullan for his continued support and friendship over the years.

“Reaching the half a million mark is the best Christmas present I could ever ask for.”