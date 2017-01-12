Castlerock’s Jean is new Co. Londonderry High Sheriff

Castlerock woman Jean Caulfield MBE has been named as the High Sheriff for County Londonderry.

Jean received her chain of office during a ceremony at the headquarters of Causeway Coast and Glerns Council on January 5.

Jean Caulfield MBE with husband Owen.

She said: “I am both honoured and delighted to be given the opportunity to take on the prestigious role of High Sheriff of County Londonderry for 2017.

“I am also proud to bring this honour not only to my family but to the residents of Castlerock and Articlave.

“I will endeavour to fulfil my duties and to represent the people of the county to the best of my ability.”

The last two residents of Castlerock to hold this honour were Sir Henry Hervey Bruce from Downhill Castle 1846, and Air Marshall Sir George Beamish, Castlerock 1962.

The High Sheriff of County Londonderry is Queen Elizabeth II’s judicial representative in County Londonderry. The High Sheriff is an annually appointed position which has judicial importance, along with ceremonial and administrative functions, and acts in support of the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry.