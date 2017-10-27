Causeway Coast and Glens revels in ‘Number 1 destination’ accolade

One of the world’s most influential travel guides has endorsed the Causeway Coast and Glens’ position as a must-see travel destination.

Lonely Planet chose the area, alongside Belfast, as the Best Region to visit for 2018.

The guide praised the Causeway Coast’s ‘timeless beauty and high-grade distractions’ which it said are more popular now than ever.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE said the news was deserved recognition for the area.

“The Causeway Coast is a very special place, and I’m sure anyone who visits here would agree,” said the first citizen. “Our breath-taking scenery and exceptional visitor attractions are matched by qualities unique to the area – our local produce, our hospitality offering and our people.

“All of these combine to create a full visitor experience which can’t be beaten.

“The Lonely Planet guide inspires travellers around the world, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning visitors who want to experience the Causeway Coast for themselves.”

Tourism Ireland plans to take every opportunity to maximise this accolade for Northern Ireland over the coming weeks and months. Its promotional campaign will roll out in 14 different markets.

Kerrie McGonigle, council’s Destination manager, said: “We are committed to showcasing the Causeway Coast and Glens as an unmissable destination experience, and are delighted to see our sentiments are shared by Lonely Planet.

“With the countdown on to the return of The Open to Portrush in 2019 we are excited by what the future holds for our tourism sector, and we look forward to seeing our reputation grow globally.”

Lonely Planet has produced a number of short videos which showcase why it chose the Causeway Coast as its Number 1 region for 2018.

To view the videos go to www.lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel/regions#1

For more information about the Causeway Coast and Glens go to www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com or follow Visit Causeway on Facebook and Twitter.