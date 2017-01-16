Causeway Coast Home to ‘most epic view’

The Causeway Coast and Glens are officially home to the ‘most epic view’ in Northern Ireland as voted for by members of the public in the inaugural WalkNI Awards.

The winning view overlooking Benbane Head can be accessed from the North Antrim Cliff Path, part of the Causeway Coast Way. Just a couple of miles from the Giant’s Causeway this stunning section of coast is less known but yet provides some of the finest coastal views in Europe.

The Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty also claimed awards in two other categories including the annual Causeway Coast Challenge Walk, organised by local walking group the Bannside Ramblers, winning ‘Best Walk Challenge Event’ and Ballintoy to Bushmills along the Causeway Coast Way topping the poll for the ‘Best Route in the Causeway Coast and Glens’.

Celebrating all that is great about walking in Northern Ireland, award categories included favourite walk destination and routes as well as the best views, festivals and events with 1400 votes being cast via WalkNI.com

Sarah Nelson who manages WalkNI.com commented: “These awards are a fantastic way of showcasing the outstanding walking product we have available in Northern Ireland.

“Walking is one of the most accessible forms of exercise and with beautiful landscapes like the Causeway Coast on our doorstep there are lots of opportunities to get out exploring.”

Delighted to hear of the area’s achievements, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey said: “The Causeway Coast and Glens are justifiably famous for the Giant’s Causeway, however beyond this popular site there are miles and miles of stunning and accessible coastline few people are aware of.

“With this particular view being recognised as the best in Northern Ireland, the secret is finally out and we look forward to welcoming more walkers to this area of unique natural beauty.”

The destination beat off stiff competition from other breath-taking views in the Mourne Mountains, Sperrin Mountains, Belfast Hills, Fermanagh Lakelands and Strangford Lough to win the coveted title.

Visit WalkNI.com for a full list of award winners and for more information on walking routes in the Causeway Coast and Glens and throughout Northern Ireland as well as upcoming walking festivals, events and downloadable walk guides.