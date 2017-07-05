Causeway Coast Vineyard pledge 10,000 hours for community

Nearly four hundred and seventeen days. Or just over thirteen months if you work it out...

But the project Causeway Coast Vineyard Church is undertaking for another year means squashing thirteen months-worth of volunteer hours into the space of just one month with the sole aim of transforming the community around them.

In October 2015 and July 2016, many schools, businesses, areas and agencies received fresh coats of paint, new murals, weeded gardens and litter picked parks. Since then many people have been calling to thank them and ask when they were intending to do it again.

So they decided to say yes again and are inviting everyone to play their part across the month of July as they intend to undertake over 50 different projects throughout the community.

Neil Young, Senior Pastor at Causeway Coast Vineyard said: “I recognise that we can’t do 10,000 hours on our own, but I’m excited about the fact that as we move out, people are going to join us.

“That’s what rewriting the story of our town looks like. We have the opportunity and the skills to change the world around us. So that’s what we want to do.”

July 2017 is going to see a wave of willing volunteers with yellow t-shirts released with all manner of paint brushes, litter pickers and strimmers in hand to help both institutions and individuals. With the enthusiastic support of Causeway Coast and Glens council they are planning to donate a total of 10,000 volunteer hours to make a practical difference to local areas.

During the month they will partner with several institutions to make a difference in the community.

The projects will involve nurseries, primary schools, secondary schools, nursing homes, businesses and charities and will reach into Garvagh, Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart, Ballymoney and as far as Ballymena.

Alongside the larger projects the hope is that people will show up in streets across the area to make a difference where they live.

They are planning all sorts of litter-picking, grass cutting and painting jobs as well as doing giveaways throughout the course of the week. It’s an invitation for everyone to love their neighbourhoods and show up to help where they can.

Do you have some specific skills that could help with some of these projects? Causeway Coast Vineyard would love to have you involved.

Check out Causeway Coast Vineyard website and you can sign up to any of the projects listed.

www.causewaycoastvineyard.com/10000