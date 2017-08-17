Causeway Coastal route is one of “world’s ultimate road trips’

Travel bible Lonely Planet has named two routes on the island of Ireland – the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way – as two of the “world’s ultimate road trips”, in its new publication Epic Drives of the World.

Welcoming the news, Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “The inclusion of the Causeway Coastal Route in Lonely Planet’s new ‘Epic Drives of the World’ is wonderful news and will surely help to inspire travellers everywhere to put Northern Ireland on their holiday wish-list.

“It is another well-deserved accolade for our spectacular scenery, which provides Tourism Ireland with a great hook to continue to promote the Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland around the world as a ‘must visit’ destination.”