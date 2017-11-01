‘Chance to win a diamond ring in time for Christmas’

A generous donation to Action Cancer in Coleraine has inspired a sparkling fundraising idea.
The charity’s Railway Road shop is running a competition for a new diamond ring worth £825 (paperwork included).
Action Cancer Coleraine states: “We are only allocating 120 tickets, selling at £5 each to win...thats a 1/120 chance of winning. A £825 ring for a fiver. Fantastic odds. Amazing chance to have a diamond ring in time for Christmas.”
Once the tickets are sold, the shop will announce the winner.
