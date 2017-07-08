Channel 4 to air the Armoy Road Races

Channel Four has once again agreed to air Armoy Road Races. There will be two programmes which will be aired, seven days after the race on Sunday. August 6 at 7am and 7.30am.

The first of the two programmes, a preview, will document how a sleepy North Antrim village is turned into one of the best national road races there is in Ireland and the second programme, the race programme, an hour long, will highlight the road racing over the Friday and the Saturday.

The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club sees Channel 4 and their on demand service, 4OD, which is renowned for its coverage of sport, as a great fit for their sport and hopes to continue to build on last year’s strong viewing figures, across both of their platforms as well as further afield.

Bike Week runs from Sunday, July 23 until July 29 with the races taking place on Friday, July 28 and Saturday,July 29 culminating in the Roadside Kia ‘Race of Legends’. The Armoy Road Races are part funded by Tourism Northern Ireland and the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For more information visit www.amrrc.com or search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.

Please support the Armoy Road Races by buying a programme. They are available from the AMRRC office, the Mace Shop in Armoy, the Petrol Station in Armoy, Biesty’s Centra, Ballymoney and theTown Hall in Ballymoney, from the Tuesday, July 18 and cost £15.00 or €17.