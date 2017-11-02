Charged with GBH and having a knife as an offensive weapon

A Magherahoney man accused of grievous bodily harm with intent and having a knife as an offensive weapon is remaining on remand in custody at Hydebank Prison because although bail has been granted he has no suitable address to go to.

Kieran McMullan (20), of Carrowcrin Road, appeared via video link from jail at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, October 30.

A prosecutor said a full file in the case is due on November 14.

Defence barrister Michael Smith said his client did get bail granted but there was no suitable address for him.

A previous court heard the defendant “was living in a car at the back of his parents’ house”.

He is alleged to have committed the offences on September 7 this year when he is accused of having had the knife at Erinvale Park, Magherahoney.

The case was adjourned at Coleraine Magistrates Court until November 20.