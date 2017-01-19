Chef accused of sending a ‘message of a menacing character’ electronically

A chef has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman and sending a message of a menacing character through a public electronic communications network on Christmas Eve last year.

Christopher Oldcroft (27), of Redwood Park, Coleraine, is also alleged to have assaulted the same woman on December 21 and also on that date that by reason of an act or failure to act he caused unnecessary suffering to a dog.

A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

Oldcroft was in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 16 where a prosecutor said there had been a withdrawal statement in the case but that they were following their ‘Domestic Violence protocol’ and were awaiting an interview summary.

The accused was released on his own bail of £500 and the case was adjourned until February.