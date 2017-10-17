Clean-up operation begins after ex-hurricane Ophelia hits

Three people are dead and hundreds of thousands still without power following the worst storm in recorded history across the Republic of Ireland an Northern Ireland.

The storm force winds were expected to have cleared the coast by midnight, but people have been warned to remain cautious in the aftermath of the extreme weather.

Concrete Bollards in place aat the Dark Hedges. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Fallen trees blocking roads and downed power lines are some of the likely hazards on Tuesday as the country begins to return to normal following a day when many areas went into lockdown.

Violent winds of more than 96mph (156kph) in places caused widespread damage to electricity networks, uprooting trees and damaging properties.

Numerous roads were closed across Northern Ireland, including the Bregagh Road, Stranocum, Ballymoney.

Two men and a woman were killed in separate incidents in the Republic.

All schools remained closed for a second day today as the clean-up operation began in earnest.