Cloughmills ‘CAT’ to launch two exciting new initiatives

The Old Mill at Cloughmills will be the centre of attraction this Wednesday (July 26) when the Community Action Team hold an Open Day to launch two important

initiatives which will breathe new life into this local heritage building.

Plans have been prepared for a training kitchen in one of the buildings close to the Incredible Edible Cloughmills garden which could be used to start up cooking classes, jam making, batch cooking of produce from the garden and maybe even piloting craft food production or a community café for users of the garden and the adjoining Biopark.

The refurbishment of the building will also open up some community space for other activities such as craft classes, small exhibitions, health and well-being activities, presentations.

Patrick Frew, Chair of the Action Team, said: “These plans are the first step in seeking financial support for the building work required and we need the community to give us their views so that we can make a strong case to the Causeway Coast and Glens Local Action Group for funding of the works under the Rural Development Programme.

“They have already helped us with a small grant to get the plans drawn up and now we want the community to have their say. The Old Mill buildings have played an important part in the life of our village in the past and it is time now for their regeneration.”

Two consultation sessions will be held from 2pm to 4 pm and from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday, July 26. The sessions will include cooking demos and craft activities for the kids. The Community Development Team from the Causeway Coast & Glens Council and the Community Places Consultancy will talk about the options and Bell Architects will illustrate the plans.

The other new venture is the launch of a Men’s Shed at the Old Mill where the Action Team have created a woodcraft workshop.

Patrick Frew added: “We want to hear from any men in the community who would like to come together to engage in some worthwhile activity around making and repairing things, passing on their skills to others or learning a new skill, or just wanting somewhere to go to get out o the house and socialise a bit more over a cup of tea and a chat.” There will be wood turning demonstrations at the two consultation sessions.

The Action Team has linked up with the Cloughmills Pharmacy to develop a Community Pharmacy Partnership which will be working closely with the men’s shed.