Clubbing Against Cancer is back!

It’s back!

Clubbing Against Cancer 2017 returns to the Bullseye in Coleraine on July 28 with a bigger and better line-up than ever before.

The music event in aid of Cancer Fund for Children features 12 of the best local DJs - X Ray, Thomas Kay, Ian Stewart, Chris Flare, Adrian Johnston, Barry M, Darren McMenamin, Sean Kavanagh, Lizard, Steve Graham, Alan Logan and Jason M.

Tickets are just £5 available from the Bullseye.

This fantastic night of entertainment and tunes also features a photobooth and drinks promotions.

Don’t miss it!