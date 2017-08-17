Coastguard tasked after a 999 call saying three surfers were in difficulty

Coleraine Coastguard were tasked to an incident on Tuesday, August 15 after a 999 call was received by Belfast Coastguard from a member of the public.

The caller expressed concern for three surfers who had landed on an island at the west end of the Skerries.

The Coastguard Rescue Team made their way to Portrush where the RNLI Lifeguards at the East Strand were also alerted.

With the assistance of the beachguards and a local fishing vessel, it was quickly established that the surfers did not require any assistance.

The intrepid trio were kept under observation by the Coastguard Team until they returned safely ashore. In this case it was a false alarm with good intent.

Several days earlier the Coastguard Rescue Team were called out twice in support of Ambulance personnel dealing with incidents.

In the first, a male casualty was assisted following a medical incident at the White Rocks. In the second the Coleraine Coastguard Team worked alongside colleagues from Ballycastle to evacuate an injured French tourist at Portbraddan.