Coleraine artist chosen for prestigious exhibition

Coleraine-born ceramic artist, Jack Doherty, has been selected by an international panel for inclusion in the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland’s biennial publication showcasing the work of Irish designer-makers.

His work will feature in an exhibition of work called PORTFOLIO: Critical Selection 2017 – 2018 which opens at the National Craft Gallery on Friday, May 12.

Jack will also have his work featured in Narratives in Making, an exhibition showing at the National Craft Gallery in Kilkenny from 12th May until 5th July 2017. He is one of 28 designer-makers to be selected.

Ciara Garvey, Development Manager, Collector and Tourism Programmes, said: “The Critical Selection serves as a biennial marker of excellence, not only in design and craftsmanship, but also in ideas, innovation and imagination. The judges were extremely impressed with the standards set and achieved by the makers selected for this edition.”

Karen Hennessy, Chief Executive of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, also commented: The PORTFOLIO programme allows us to shine a light on the exceptional quality, beauty and integrity of the craft we produce in Ireland. The accompanying PORTFOLIO: Critical Selection publication presents a selection of this work, placing the makers on an international stage and providing a source for curators and collectors that is current and representative of the talent and creativity on offer in this country. Overall, the programme has helped to enhance relationships with galleries, museums, commissioning bodies and cultural institutions, ensuring that stunning contemporary Irish craft is seen and appreciated far beyond our own shores. I look forward to seeing these important relationships develop further as the exhibition tours.”