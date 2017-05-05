Coleraine benefits fraudster given conditional discharge

A man was convicted at Coleraine Magistrates Court today (Friday) for claiming benefits to which he was not entitled.
Anthony Mitchell (62) of Windsor Avenue, Coleraine, claimed Job Seeker’s Allowance totalling £3,942 while failing to declare capital above £16,000.
He was given an 18-month conditional discharge.
Mr Mitchell has repaid any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department for Communities.
