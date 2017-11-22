Coleraine Cats Protection is now able to help more cats

Cats in the Coleraine district can look forward to a much brighter future now that the Coleraine branch of Cats Protection has expanded with the addition of five new foster pens.

The branch aims to provide an essential cat rehoming service and is made up of a small number of volunteers who are keen to help local cats in need.

Sadly many cats are still given up or abandoned every day, placing a heavy burden on the charity’s services. Cats Protection has thousands of cats in its care at any one time across the UK, all being cared for until loving new homes are found.

Alison Hagan, Coleraine Branch Coordinator, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to get our much needed new foster pens. As the branch previously only had one pen, we were limited with the amount of cats and kittens we could help but now with the addition of five extra pens, we can help rescue and rehome lots more cats! Cat fosterers play a vital role in our charity by caring for cats in their own home until a new owner can be found.

“Our branch is run entirely by volunteers. Volunteering is a fun and rewarding experience, particularly if you have a skill that would benefit the charity or would like to develop new skills by taking on a fresh challenge. Our volunteers gain a great deal of satisfaction helping cats to get a second chance in life, while meeting like-minded people along the way.

“We work hard to match people’s skills, interest and time availability to the roles on offer, so if you think you have something to contribute, please get in touch.”

To find out about volunteering opportunities with Cats Protection’s Coleraine Branch please call Alison on 07488 527 707or email colerainecatsprotection@gmail.com

There is one Cats Protection Adoption Centre (Belfast) in Northern Ireland and three volunteer run branches (Coleraine, Downpatrick and Armagh). In 2016, Cats Protection in Northern Ireland helped to rehome over 500 cats and kittens as well as neutering over 3,800 cats.