Coleraine Christmas supermarket opening hours: When are Asda, Lidl, Tesco and M&S open?

Christmas and New Year is time for enjoying great food and spending time with family.
But there may be a time when you realise you have forgotten that must-have ingredient to make the holidays perfect.
So to make things quick and simple for you, we’ve put together a handy guide to some stores’ festive opening hours.
Tesco
Thu 22nd: normal opening
Fri 23rd: normal opening Sat 24th: normal opening
Sun 25th: CLOSED
Mon 26th: CLOSED
Tue 27th: normal opening
Wed 28th: normal opening
Thurs 29th: normal opening
Fri 30th: normal opening
Sat 31st: normal opening
Sun 1st: CLOSED
Mon 2nd: normal opening
Lidl
Mon 19th - Wed 21st - 8am - 10pm
Thu 22nd - Fri 23rd: 7am - 10pm
Sat 24th - 7am - 6pm
Sun 25th - CLOSED
Mon 26th - CLOSED
Tue 27th - Fri 30th - 8am - 9pm
Sat 31st - 8am - 7pm
Sun 1st - CLOSED
Mon 2nd - 8am - 9pm
Marks & Spencer Thu 22nd: 9AM - 9PM
Fri 23rd: 6AM - 9PM Sat 24th: 6am - 5pm
Sun 25th: CLOSED Mon 26th: CLOSED Tue 27th: 9am - 6pm
Wed 28th: 9am - 6pm
Thurs 29th: 9am - 6pm
Fri 30th: 8am - 6pm
Sat 31st: 8am - 5pm Sun 1st: CLOSED
Mon 2nd: 8.30am - 6pm
Asda
On Christmas Eve, Asda will open from 6am-7pm and close for Christmas Day.
The larger stores will open from 9am-6pm on Boxing Day.
For New Year’s Eve, larger stores will be open from 7am-7pm and 1pm-6pm on New Year’s Day.
You can check the specific time for each local Asda branch using the online store finder http://storelocator.asda.com/#!/
