Coleraine College gears their students up for world of work

Students at Coleraine College yesterday participated in a day long series of workshops and interviews designed to prepare them for life after school and the world of work.

As part of the Building Employment Through Education project delivered by eye4education, Year 12, 13 and 14 students took part in an ‘Assessment Centre’. This meant completing application forms, undertaking an aptitude test, being observed and assessed while working as part of a team and also participating in formal interviews with representatives from Danske Bank, the Navy and the Army.

Mrs Molloy, Careers Co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with eye4education and to be able to offer our senior students this type of experience as a result. The world of work has never been more competitive. Getting qualifications is vitally important but only one part of the job application process. The activities today will give our students a real insight into the various things they may have to do in order to get the job they want.”

Year 12 student, Adam McClelland stated: “I enjoyed the day and found it very useful. I feel much more aware of what will be expected of me now and more confident about what aptitude tests and interviews involve.”