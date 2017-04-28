Coleraine fan banned from Irish Cup final

A Coleraine fan charged with having a flare at a game against their derby rivals Ballymena United has been banned from attending his team’s showpiece Irish Cup Final against Linfield at Windsor Park on May 6.

Aaron Knight (23), of Freehall Park, Castlerock, appeared in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 27 accused of possessing a ‘flare/smoke bomb’, at Ballymena Showgrounds on March 4 this year when Coleraine were playing Ballymena in the quarter-final of the tournament.

A police officer said he believed he could connect him to the charge.

A prosecutor said she was asked by police to consider a further charge but CCTV needs to be examined.

A defence solicitor asked for the case to be adjourned.

District Judge Peter King freed Knight on his own bail of £500 with a condition that he does not attend any Coleraine matches.

The judge added: “Given were we are at in the season that should not overly inconvenience you.”

However, Coleraine are at home to Ballymena in a league match on Saturday and next weekend they are in the Irish Cup Final against Linfield.

Knight’s case has been adjourned until May 25.