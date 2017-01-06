Coleraine firm award for council project

GM Design Associates Ltd of Coleraine has been named Winner of the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists (CIAT) 2016 Award for Excellence in Architectural Technology, for the new events space situated on the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House, Dungannon, in the recent CIAT Awards.

The project comprised a number of major elements including construction of the new events space at the Hill of the O’Neill and civil engineering works to provide a linear path around Dungannon.

The works were undertaken in a joint venture approach, with MSM Contracts delivering the events space project and locally based A G Wilson Civil Engineering undertaking the linear path and associated works.

The project also involved major redevelopment works to refurbish and extend single-storey council-owned garages into an indoor and outdoor events space with a viewing tower that has a commanding 360° view of the surrounding area.

On completion of the nine month construction project, Mid Ulster District Council are able to host a wide range of public events, weddings, conferences and exhibitions from this impressive new building and public space.