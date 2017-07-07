Coleraine joinery company getting set to mark 25 successful years in business

Coleraine company JK Joinery and Building Services is set to mark 25 years in business this autumn.

Founded by local tradesman Jason Kyle in 1992, the firm recently moved to new premises at Knockantern Grove close to the town centre.

Already an established provider of high quality joinery services including wooden staircases, fencing, decking and commercial premises fit-outs, the company’s offer has widened significantly in recent times.

Owner and director Jason Kyle said he was proud of the journey the company had made saying: “We started off very small but, over the last few years, have been able to take on bigger and bigger jobs across the full range of joinery and building services we offer.”

Jason added that the move to a new yard off the Bushmills Road in Coleraine was a signal of future intent: “It is important that we move with the times and have the extra space needed to match our expansion. We’re looking forward to a little celebration later in the year with clients and others who have helped us along the way. Hopefully we’ll still be going strong 25 years from now.”