Coleraine links strengthened at event

The Honourable The Irish Society held an awareness-raising event in Girdlers’ Hall in the City of London on May 8.

The event was attended by over 20 livery Companies including The Girdlers’, The Drapers and The Salters and various representatives from the City of London businesses and organisations.

The Governor of The Honourable The Irish Society, Sir David Wootton and the Deputy Governor, Henry Pollard, outlined the role of the Society and encouraged the Livery Companies to re connect to a shared history of over 400 years with the Society. They also promoted the opportunity to develop links between the City of London and Northern Ireland, Coleraine in particular.

Edward Montgomery, Secretary of The Honourable The Irish Society, said: “The event was a great opportunity to explain how the Irish Society can act as a conduit between the Livery Companies, the City of London and Northern Ireland, and further help to strengthen economic links as well as encouraging the development of charitable connections between the regions.”

The event was attended by over 100 people and held in the magnificent setting of Girdlers Hall by kind permission of the Worshipful Company of the Girdlers.

Among those attending were Christopher Moran, Chairman, Co-operation Ireland; Sir David Wootton, Governor, The Honourable The Irish Society, Roger Chadwick, The Honourable The Irish Society, Vanessa Markey, Co-operation Ireland; Henry Pollard, Deputy Governor, The Honourable The Irish Society, Master Girdler, Rev George Newton and Kathryn McDowell, LSO.