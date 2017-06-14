Coleraine M&S staff ‘make it matter’

As part of Make it Matter Day (June 1), Marks & Spencer committed to support M&S colleagues in delivering one million hours of community volunteering by 2025, to help make a difference to the projects and initiatives that really matter in the communities it serves.

M&S has kickstarted the volunteering in Coleraine by assisting Vineyard Compassion, a charity providing people with practical and emotional support at their point of need.

M&S Coleraine are helping with the charity’s community projects, including painting the donations centre, assisting in allotment and wood-cutting projects, and upcycling vintage crates for resale. Staff will also be serving food to the homeless in the Vineyard’s Soup Kitchen.

Nationwide, employees in every M&S store will join their colleagues in Coleraine by helping to transform local projects that make a real difference. In total, over 50,000 colleagues will support more than 500 community projects across the breadth of the UK. Make it Matter is part of the recently launched M&S campaign ‘#SpenditWell’, which is about inspiring people to make every moment special by focusing on the experiences, people and things that really matter in life.

Laura McKee, Store Manager of M&S Coleraine, said: “We were really excited to come together to support the Vineyard. Volunteering can make a profound difference to the communities in which we live, work and play – we believe that lots of the small actions from lots of people, can collectively have a huge impact. We had a great time helping with this project.”

Melanie Gibson, Vineyard Compassion, said: “Vineyard Compassion is a community-based charity which supports those in need, while empowering them to tackle the underlying root causes. We run 19 projects within the community tackling poverty in a practical way. We are so delighted to partner with M&S as part of the ‘Making Every Moment Special in the Community’ initiative, and are grateful for their help in purchasing a new cooker for our new compassion centre which will enable us to provide hot food for our clients.”

M&S Coleraine will also be helping Community Search & Rescue, working at their property which holds training days for volunteers. The M&S team will be painting, constructing a picnic area and gardening the allotment.

To get involved in the online conversation, follow @MarksandSpencer and #SpendItWell.