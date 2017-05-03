Coleraine male used inappropriate language, court told

A coleraine man who had already been assaulted twice at a bar in the town was walking home when the PSNI finally responded to his calls but he “wasn’t certain it was police” and he used inappropriate language, according to his solicitor Garrett Greene.

Jonathan Brian Lundy, of Greenhall Court, was in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on April 24, his 46th birthday, and admitted a charge of being disorderly at Hazelbank Road on April 3 this year.

A prosecutor said the defendant was hostile towards police and swore and used abusive language and despite being asked to moderate his behaviour during the incident, before 1am, he continued to be verbally abusive and obstructive.

Mr Greene said it was an “unusual set of facts” and said his client had been assaulted twice in a bar and had rung police at 12.15am and 12.25am and when police arrived with him he was almost home and disorientated and intoxicated.

Fining Lundy £200, District Judge Peter King noted the defendant was in breach of a suspended sentence which was imposed in May last year.