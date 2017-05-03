Coleraine man assaulted officer who had gone to his aid

A Coleraine man left a voicemail on the phone of his sister, who lives in England, during the Christmas holidays which said he was “going to die tonight” and when she alerted police the defendant assaulted an officer who had gone to his aid.

Glen Charles Stirling (35), of Glebe Avenue, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court where he admitted charges of assault on police and resisting police and was given a three months jail term, suspended for one year.

A prosecutor said police responded at 2.48am on December 27 last year regarding the safety of the defendant and told officers he was going to get a knife.

Stirling picked up a bottle and raised it before he grappled with an officer saying: “I will take you down and you will know it.”

Defence solicitor Denise Gillan said when police arrived Stirling was disconcerted and had taken a number of tablets and alcohol.

She said Stirling said he was going to get a knife but an officer kicked it under a sofa and then the defendant threw a phone and whilst doing so it accidentally re-rang his sister.

She then could hear the struggling and she feared what she felt was a “cry for help” had developed into something else.

Ms Gillan said it was a very sad case and said her client was behaving very erratically and had no memory of the incident.

District Judge Peter King said the police had gone to assist Stirling and were treated poorly.