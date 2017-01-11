Coleraine man is new owner of bishop’s cat

A Coleraine man is the proud new owner of the former Bishop of Derry’s pet cat.

Dave Graham said that he came across the animal after searching a pet re-homing site for a new kitten.

Ginger-coloured “Tom” had been left homeless when Bishop Edward Daly died last August.

Dave told the BBC: “I asked who his owner was and they told me that Bishop Edward Daly’s housekeeper had brought him in. I was shocked.”

Mr. Graham had visited the Rainbow facility after one of his cats died during the Christmas holiday period.

“It’s a wonderful place and I went inside and saw him sitting there sound asleep,” he explained.

“I was told that his owner had sadly passed away last year and he was brought into us looking for a new home.”

“I don’t think he’s been with other cats before, but now he’s starting to calm down and he’s made a friend and everything.

“He’s in a good home at the moment. He’ll be in a home for the rest of his life.”