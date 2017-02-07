Coleraine Probus hold their AGM

Once again Coleraine Probus Club had a formal but relaxed meeting for its 2017 Annual General Meeting.

There were the usual reports on the club’s activities and finances, as well as an entertaining review of the year from the Secretary, and a witty, thoughtful farewell from the retiring President Jim Archer who added: “If you are having an argument with a complete idiot, make sure he isn’t doing the same!”

This year the club has a new Rotary Liaison Officer, Liam Hickey. Liam is taking over from the late Peter FitzGerald, who had held that post since the club was founded in 1988. The elections of a new and enlarged committee were overseen by Liam, and the new President Mike Turner took the chair for the remainder of the meeting.

Among the new faces are Malcolm Hinds who has started as Assistant Secretary and Derick Woods who will be helping Nigel Semple as Assistant Treasurer. Ken Parkes carries on in the ‘Press and Media Officer’ role and John McKegney continues as the Speakers Sub-Committee Chair.

Joe Alcorn is again looking after the social arrangements and Cecil Spotton is again looking after the member’s welfare. Once again Graham MacDonald (thankfully) stays in post as Secretary.

Congratulations to all the returning members serving of the club committee and sub-committees, and a big ‘Thank You’ for their help in making the Coleraine Probus Club one of the largest, successful and most interesting in the area.