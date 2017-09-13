Coleraine RSBP group’s new season

Nature and wildlife are now becoming increasingly popular with people of all ages.

If you find yourself fascinated by these wonders, did you know that Coleraine has a thriving RSPB (Royal Society for Protection of Birds) Group which meets monthly for informative talks and discussions and also organises monthly field trips?

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are fortunate at the North Coast in having a wealth of wild places and

a rich birdlife on our doorstep.

“The Coleraine RSPB Group meets on the third Monday of the month at 7.30pm in St Patrick’s Minor Hall (on the

corner of Brook St and Circular road). There is a talk and discussion at each meeting, followed by a cup of tea. “Field trips take place on various Tuesdays and Wednesdays from September to April. We aim to promote the work of the RSPB in giving a home to nature in Northern Ireland and the wider conservation of birds and wildlife.

“We are a friendly and varied group of people, some just beginners in learning more about birds and wildlife, while others have years of experience which they are willing to share.

“We aim to learn from each other. We are always keen for new members and, if you would like to drop in, can assure you of a real welcome.

“Our autumn programme is about to start on September 18 with a talk about local birds - Breeding Waders in the Antrim Hills.”

Anyone interested is invited to come along or, if you would like a programme, contact Peter (Group Leader) 02870344361 or Sheena (Honorary Secretary) 028 70329323.

Make this the year you learn more about the fascinating birds and wildlife all around us!