Coleraine’s Rosanna helps tackle bullying

Registration for this year’s Anti-Bullying Week 2017 (November 13-17) is officially open and schools and youth organisations across Northern Ireland are being urged to sign up and take part in this important initiative.

Children and young people are also being encouraged to get creative and use art, film and the written word to create anti-bullying messages for this year’s creative competition. The deadline for registration and competition entries is Friday, June 23.

The Anti-Bullying Week 2017 theme is “All Equal, All Different, All Together”. It aims to support schools and youth organisations to celebrate difference and diversity across Northern Ireland; bring children and young people together to celebrate what makes them and others unique; and help create welcoming and inclusive environments both off and online for children and young people.

Coleraine woman Rosanna Jack, Regional Anti-Bullying Coordinator, Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum (NIABF), said: “This year’s competition is designed for children and young people to create, develop and promote anti-bullying messages through creative media, in line with the theme of ‘All Equal, All Different, All Together’. We want to celebrate the positive messages of anti-bullying, diversity, kindness, respect and inclusivity in all environments both face to face and online.”

“Last year’s creative competition attracted a high volume of quality entries from children and young people across Northern Ireland.”

For more information on Anti-Bullying Week 2017 go to www.endbullying.org.uk or email info@niabf.org.uk