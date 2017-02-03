Coleraine ‘Street drinker’ pushed officer and swore

A Coleraine ‘street drinker’ who was lying in a doorway with a bottle of cider at the town’s Circular Road at 1.45 in the afternoon shouted “F--king going down here” when police approached.

Aidan McMullan (35), now with an address at Circular Road, was asked to get to his feet and when he swore he was warned about his language as members of the public were nearby.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court McMullan pushed a police officer and shouted and swore further and refused to calm down before being arrested.

On another occasion police were called to an address at Glebe Avenue, Coleraine, because McMullan was drunk and a person wanted him removed. Again he pushed an officer and was abusive and when charged he replied: “I was only trying to bite you because you were not listening to me”. The officer was not bitten.

Defence solicitor Derwyn Harvey said there were no injuries to the police officers in either incident. He described his client as a “street drinker” who started taking alcohol aged just eleven and was an alcoholic by 15 and drinking on the streets by 17.

The lawyer said McMullan had tried sobriety but was not capable of sustaining it. He said the defendant was unable to get a Housing Executive property because a number of years ago he lit a fire in a house and he was on a barred list.

Mr Harvey said McMullan had been sleeping in the doorway at Circular Road because he was homeless and on the second occasion he had been staying at a house but he became “too problematic” and ended up back on the streets. The solicitor said the defendant is now living at Circular Road and “wakes up when the cock crows in the morning” and goes to an off-licence to get cider and returns to the address.

McMullan pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting police and disorderly behaviour and was fined £250. District Judge Liam McNally told him if he chooses to spend the money on cider it would be replaced with seven days in custody.