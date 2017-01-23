Coleraine UU student to attend unique awards

A student from Ulster University Coleraien is set to attend at a unique awards ceremony that will celebrate British education.

The event will be the first of its kind and honours students from across the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland for exemplary academic and extracurricular achievement.

The inaugural British Education Awards will be held at Grand Connaught Rooms in London, on January 30. Nominees are travelling from Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England to attend the special occasion, which will honour them individually for their hard work and success.

Coleraine student Jordan James Vincent has been nominated in the degree category.

Candidates have been nominated in four categories: GCSE or Scottish National, A-Level or Scottish Higher, Vocational and Degree – with the winners in each category and region to be announced at the ceremony. Awards for Special Achievement will also be presented on the night.

Organisers have been delighted by the diversity and calibre of applicants, with nominees entered for studies ranging from STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), to music and the arts and hospitality and catering.

Talented sportsmen and women feature on the final shortlist of 67 candidates, along with those dedicated to the uniformed services, health care and agriculture. Scientists, musicians, entrepreneurs and philanthropists are also included in an extraordinary list of talent, with candidates born in the UK

and abroad, and of all ages and physical ability – showing that British education is open, inclusive and accessible to everyone.

At the prestigious occasion students and their families, teachers, politicians, professionals and celebrities will celebrate the success of the British Education Award finalists.