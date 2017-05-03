Coleraine woman admitted being disorderly and assaulting police

Police were called to a house and heard a woman “screaming” loudly about a missing dog and when the defendant was taken to hospital she kicked an officer on the throat.

Olivia Sabrina Given (38), of Groves End Gardens, Coleraine, has admitted being disorderly and assaulting police on April 9 this year.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 24, that police entered the house so Given would not harm herself and the defendant shouted down a mobile phone that she was being “attacked”.

She was screaming and kicking out which meant limb restraints were put on she would not harm herself.

She scratched the hand of an officer and at the hospital she became more distressed and lashed out with both feet kicking an officer on the throat and making him fall back.

A defence lawyer said Given has “significant mental health issues”.

The case was adjourned until May 22 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Earlier this year, in a separate case, the same court heard Given was aggressive and shouted at paramedics before she ripped off wires which had been attached to her while being treated in the back of an ambulance which had been called to her aid at a Portrush pub.

Regarding that incident, Given had pleaded guilty to three charges - disorderly behaviour; assault on police and criminal damage to a police jacket - and was fined £225.