Come along to Focus on Family AGM

An open invitation is extended for everyone to come along and attend Focus on Family’s Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, January 24 at 2pm.

The meeting will take place at Focus on Family, Glenburn House, 11-19 Glenburn Crescent, Ballysally, Coleraine, BT52 2QR.

The group would be delighted if you could join them for this year’s AGM for the usual Director’s business. This is a great opportunity for existing network of friends to lend ongoing support for the organisation and also for new people to come and visit to find out more about the vast range of activities, programmes and events that Focus on Family have on offer throughout the year.

Focus on Family is also currently recruiting for new Directors to join the Board. If you or someone you know may be interested, please contact the Project Manager, Brendan Patterson, by email to managerfof@btconnect.com to find out more.

For further information on the AGM or to find directions to the centre, please contact 028 7032 9550 or visit the website on www.focusonfamily.co.uk