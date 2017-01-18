Come and join in the winter woolly walk

Chair of Cancer Fund for Children’s Causeway Fundraising Support Group Heather Moore from Bushmills is urging locals to put February 25 in their diaries for a woolly great family day out in aid of local families affected by cancer.

Cancer Fund for Children’s annual Winter Woolly Walk, which is sponsored by NI4Kids, will take place at eight scenic locations across Northern Ireland on February 25, including the local walk in Portstewart.

The fun-filled event taking place on Porstewart Strand is the perfect excuse to kick of those winter blues and rally the family together for a great day out in the fresh air, whilst also raising funds for the charity that supports local families whose lives are devastated by cancer.

This will be the second year the Causeway Support Group have supported the Winter Woolly Walk in Portstewart. Encouraging locals to step out in support of the charity.

Chairperson Heather Moore said: “The Winter Woolly Walk is a fantastic way to kick off the winter blues, by getting your family and friends out in the fresh winter air to raise funds to support local families living with cancer.

“The local walk on Portstewart Strand is absolutely stunning and the perfect place to enjoy a lovely family day out on the beach together. I would encourage as many people as possible to lace up their trainers, wrap up warm and come out to help us make this year’s walk the best yet.”

Registration is from 10am with the walk starting at 10.30am. For more info and to register call 028 9080 5599 or go to

www.cancerfundforchildren.com/events.