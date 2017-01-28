Complaint made to Police Ombudsman, court told

A Coleraine man has appeared at the town’s Magistrates Court charged with assaulting and resisting a police officer.
The allegations against Glen Charles Stirling (35), of Glebe Avenue, relate to December 27.
At Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 23, a police officer said she believed she could connect him to the charges.
Defence solicitor Denise Gillan said during the incident there was an “open phone line” and a complaint has been made to the Police Ombudsman.
The case was adjourned until February 20.
