Conference gets groups #FitForFuture

Over 100 community groups from across Northern Ireland gathered recently for

the annual Housing Community Network Community Conference in Templepatrick.

Held in partnership with Supporting Communities and the Housing Executive and

opened by Linda Watson, Chair of the Central Housing Forum, this year’s

conference had a digital theme.

Groups were being made #FitForFuture with a huge focus on bridging the ‘digital

divide’, as experts in branding and social media gave hands-on advice and

guidance on communicating with communities.

Organisations providing expert advice at the conference included the Verbal Arts

Centre, Incommunities, The Hive Studio, We Are Resource, Social for the People

and the Department of Finance.

The Housing Executive also showcased the ‘Digital for Change’ programme,

where Ipads have been provided to tenants, who had broadband installed in their

homes.

Housing Executive Interim Chairman, Professor Peter Roberts said; “We put great

store on the contributions of all our partners who help us to create and maintain

safe and successful communities.

“The presentations today demonstrate the range and quality of the work of partners and we wish to acknowledge their efforts and the inspiration that they provide to others.”

Colm McDaid, Chief Executive of Supporting Communities, said; “Community representatives and staff look forward to this event each year – it’s a major focus

in the community calendar.

“It serves as a platform for best-practice sharing for Housing Community Network

groups and gives the opportunity to foster vibrant communities, while giving the

opportunity to network and learn.”