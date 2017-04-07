Consultation on play park provision in Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Members of the public are urged to take part in consultation on play park provision throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens Council Borough.

The appeal comes from Sinn Féin councillor Brenda Chivers who points out it is an opportunity for communities to have their say on future projects.

Cllr Chivers said: “A consultation will start within the next few weeks around this issue and I would encourage as many people as possible to take this opportunity to inform their representatives of the needs for their area.

“For my part I will be strongly arguing the case for play parks in the Limavady area especially the Glens estate which has been an ongoing issue for a number of years now.

“I have taken part in workshops on play park provision. The benefits that arise from them are immense, from health and social improvements to improving the appeal of an area which has previously been used for anti-social activities. This is why I hope to see these projects take place.”