Cottage Care Home says farewell to Kathy

Staff and residents at the Cottage Care Home in Coleraine gathered together recently to celebrate the decades of care that Nurse Manager Kathy Holmes has provided to hundreds of people and to wish her well in her retirement.

Congratulating Kathy and thanking her for the commitment and dedication that she has shown to her profession Therese Conway, Director of Conway Group Healthcare, said: “Kathy has dedicated her entire career to caring, which is something that we are all very grateful for.

“She trained at Musgrave Park hospital over 30 years ago and since then she has worked in a variety of health care settings within the public and independent sector.

“Kathy joined The Cottage Care Home in 1989 and over the years she has provided unfaltering care for residents with various diagnoses and professional leadership to colleagues and staff. Kathy has seen hundreds of residents make The Cottage their home and her philosophy has always been that when you enter The Cottage, you become a part of the family. We treat residents as individuals with choice, dignity and as a unique person.

“It’s this philosophy that resonates with our dedicated team of staff. Kathy is well-respected and she will be greatly missed by residents, relatives and staff alike. On behalf of everyone, I want to wish her a long and healthy retirement and thank her for everything that she’s done.”

Therese added: “I also want to congratulate Carol McAlary who will be taking over from Kathy as Nurse Manager. Carol has also worked at The Cottage for the majority of her career, commencing employment as a Staff Nurse here in 1992. She progressed through the ranks, becoming a Senior Staff Nurse in 2010, then Sister in 2013 and finally Assistant Manager in 2016, prior to her promotion to Nurse Manager in June 2017.

“Carol is an experienced registered nurse, who completed her training at Mid-Ulster Hospital, and she has over 20 years of experience working within the public and independent sector. At the Cottage Care Home, we believe in strong family values to deliver compassionate, heart centred and sincere care. Our residents are at the heart of all that we do.

“Carol has considerable experience in caring for the older person and importantly has knowledge of the conditions affecting older people and those with varying degrees of dementia. A team player, Carol has extensive experience in supporting and mentoring staff and is committed to providing a family-centred approach to care.”