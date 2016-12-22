Counterfeit notes alert for Limavady traders

Police are alerting traders after attempts were made to pass counterfeit notes in the Limavady area.

One of the persons involved, according to the PSNI, is a man described as being in his 20s with fair hair of medium build and having a Southern accent.

He has been seen in a white Ford Transit van in Limavady.

PSNI Limavady advise: “Please be careful if you are a business or get change while out doing your last minute shopping.”