Court hears of addiction struggle

A Ballycastle man caught with diamorphine told police: “I wish I had taken more to begin with”.

Patrick Joseph Stephen O’Kane (28) of White Hall Place, was detected as he walked along the Frosses Road around 9pm on October 2. A prosecutor said the defendant appeared to be under the influence of drugs and when searched a small wrap was found in his pocket.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said his client had struggled with a heroin addiction for a number of years.

The case has been adjourned until December for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.