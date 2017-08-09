£200k fake make-up haul by Border Force

A consignment of fake make-up brushes bound for Co Londonderry has been seized by Border Force officers in Belfast.

The make-up sets, carrying the brand name Urban Decay, come with different size brushes retailing from £20 – 24 per brush. There were 9,000 brushes seized with an estimated value of £200,000.

The goods were discovered on 23 June when officers examined six parcels sent by airfreight from the Far East to a residential address in Co Londonderry but details are only now being released.

Once suspected counterfeit items are seized, Border Force’s specialist international trade teams work with the owners of big brands to establish whether or not goods are genuine. If fake, they are destroyed and the rights holders can decide whether to privately prosecute the importers.

John Oldham, assistant director Border Force, said: “The international trade in counterfeit goods undercuts honest traders, and is linked to serious and organised crime, sweatshop working practices, child labour, and even the funding of terrorism. Unsuspecting customers are also left out of pocket with inferior and potentially dangerous goods.

“We are determined to crack down on this criminality and Border Force officers help protect consumers by working around the clock at ports, airports and mail sorting centres identifying and seizing counterfeit goods.”

Anyone who has been sold fake goods can contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.