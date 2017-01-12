Appeal for information after Portstewart burglary

Police are appealing for information following a burglary that occurred sometime between December 15 and 30, 2016 in the Old Mill Grange area of Portstewart.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour around this time or have any other information surrounding the incident is asked to contact Constable Shields at Coleraine Police Station quoting reference number 484 30/12/16.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.