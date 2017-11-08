Boxer punched man to ground

A nightclub bouncer needed hospital treatment for a head injury after being knocked to the ground in a “one punch” attack by a champion boxer from Ballymena, a court has heard.

Corey William Bradshaw (19), of Stroma Drive, had been at Kelly’s nightclub, Portrush on August 2 when he lashed out.

He then ran off before being caught by other doorstaff and handed over to police.

Bradshaw is a talented boxer whose successes include several Co Antrim titles.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court that around 11.30pm on August 2, Bradshaw was spotted being disorderly and starting an altercation with other clubbers.

He had previously been asked to leave and after being restrained by staff he was let go at one stage when he punched a bouncer and made a “run for it”. Bradshaw told police he thought he was going to to get a “beating” and he struck out and ran away.

Defence solicitor Nigel Mcllrath said the defendant had been on a night out. He said the incident “escalated out of innocuous circumstances” after Bradshaw accidentally bumped into a clubber, knocking drink over. The defence lawyer said bouncers threw Bradshaw out and he was “rather agitated”.

Mr McIlrath said there was a later incident when the defendant sustained a leg injury which meant he had to stop a work training course and it also impacted on him playing football and being a very good amateur boxer who had fought in places as far away as America. He said the outcome of the court could have a “detrimental impact on his boxing career” regarding travelling.

District Judge Liam McNally said it was a “once punch” case which was an “unjustified assault”.

Bradshaw admitted charges of assault and being disorderly and was bound over to keep the peace for two years on the sum of £250 and also given a two-year conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation to the injured bouncer.